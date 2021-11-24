49º
Michigan, Ohio governors place friendly wager ahead of Saturday’s game

Wolverines face Buckeyes at noon on Saturday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State, left, and Michigan players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten's third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference's regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine engaged in a friendly Twitter exchange on Wednesday, placing a wager on Saturday’s University of Michigan vs. Ohio State University game.

Both pledged to send the other popular gift products from their respective state as part of the bet, with DeWine crossing out the letter M, while Whitmer capitalized her M’s -- part of the pre-game tradition.

“This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters,” said Gov. Whitmer said in a release. “That’s why I’m joining Governor DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweets and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue!”

Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are heading into Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium with 10-1 records.

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry” said Governor Mike DeWine in a release. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!”

See the full Twitter exchange below -- and which treats their respective gift boxes contain:

Saturday will be the 117th meeting between the two teams.

