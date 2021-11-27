Michigan, Ohio State fans prepare for top-five matchup in Ann Arbor

The Michigan-Ohio State game always brings thousands of alumni back to their old college stomping grounds, and in some cases, enemy territory.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan-Ohio State game always brings thousands of alumni back to their old college stomping grounds, and in some cases, enemy territory.

“O-H, baby -- O-H,” Ohio State fans chanted.

“Let’s go Blue, baby -- let’s go,” Michigan fans said.

It’s time for one of the biggest rivalries in the country.

On Saturday, the two football powerhouses will meet at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Hours before, fans packed a store in downtown Ann Arbor to buy that much-needed sports apparel to cheer on their team.

Nicole Zeigler and Thomas Dotson have been dating for six months. So what do you do when your house is divided? Literally.

“You know, we compromise,” said Zeigler, an Ohio State fan. “But the big game is what really determines who’s the nicest one in the house.”

“Yes, our first time ever,” said Dotson, a Michigan fan. “First time ever in the Big House.”

Ad

Susan and Dennis Key also understand the dilemma. They’ve been married for 35 years and will also be at the game. They’ll be sitting together, but they don’t agree on who will win.

You can hear the predictions from both couples in Larry Spruill’s full story above.