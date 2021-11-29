Beloved Kerrytown eatery Loomi Cafe closing in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor’s Loomi Cafe will be shutting down at the end of December.

Owned by Andrew Stevick, the new-American ethnic diner started as a food cart at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in 2018. The next year, Stevick moved Loomi into a counter-serve space at the Kerrytown Market and Shops. There, it became a community favorite known for a rotating menu of exciting and eclectic dishes, including lahm bi-ajeen, man’ouche, cheesy pockets and the Loomi Burger.

On Sundays, the small eatery often sells out of its limited quantities of fun-flavored doughnuts (like tamarind, black sesame and Turkish coffee) which have a giant fanbase in Tree Town.

The announcement was made on Thanksgiving through social media, noting that Loomi Cafe’s last day would be Friday, Dec. 24.

Reasons for the closure were not given.

This message was posted along with photos:

“Hey folks.

We are closing up shop in Kerrytown.

It’s been wonderful.

Look forward to serving ya’ll these last weeks!”

Loomi Cafe fans and other area eateries lamented the future closing, leaving comments saying they were heartbroken or depressed over the news and complimenting the eatery’s continued creativity.

Find Loomi Cafe at 407 N. Fifth St. in the Kerrytown Market & Shops.