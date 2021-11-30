Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation hiring for numerous positions

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is currently looking to fill several full- and part-time positions.

Staff members are needed at Veterans Memorial Park, Buhr Park, Mack Indoor Pool, Huron Hills Golf Course and at the W.R. Wheeler Service Center.

Open positions include:

Ice skating instructor

Ice Arena Facility Worker

Masters Swim Coach

Head Neighborhood Swim Coach

Cashier

Zamboni Operator

Lifeguard

Equipment Operator and more

To see more information about each position, including starting hourly rates, click here.

For more updates and upcoming events in the Ann Arbor Parks, visit the Parks and Recreation homepage.