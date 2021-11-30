41º
wdiv logo

BREAKING NEWS

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation hiring for numerous positions

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, Washtenaw County, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Mack Indoor Pool, Swim Instructor, Ice Skating Instructor, Swim Coach, Staff, Hiring, Jobs, Jobs 4 You, Ice Arena
A swim instructor teaches a young student in December 2015. (Bryan Mitchell, 2015 Bryan Mitchell)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is currently looking to fill several full- and part-time positions.

Staff members are needed at Veterans Memorial Park, Buhr Park, Mack Indoor Pool, Huron Hills Golf Course and at the W.R. Wheeler Service Center.

Open positions include:

  • Ice skating instructor
  • Ice Arena Facility Worker
  • Masters Swim Coach
  • Head Neighborhood Swim Coach
  • Cashier
  • Zamboni Operator
  • Lifeguard
  • Equipment Operator and more

To see more information about each position, including starting hourly rates, click here.

For more updates and upcoming events in the Ann Arbor Parks, visit the Parks and Recreation homepage.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email