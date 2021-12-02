Your guide to deals during Ann Arbor’s late night shopping events on Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday night, shoppers will spill into downtown Ann Arbor ready to buy holiday gifts and support local businesses.

As the annual Midnight Madness, Moodlight Madness and Festive Fridays events unfold, businesses will keep their lights on late into the night and offer special deals.

This year, community members can also enjoy alcoholic beverages from 4-11 p.m. within the limits of Tree Town’s new Main Street Social District.

The Ann Arbor Concert Band will play holiday favorites between 7-9 p.m. in Kerrytown. Other musicians and sidewalk entertainment will be scattered around downtown.

Here’s a sneak peek at Friday’s shopping deals:

16 Hands: 20% discount on everything in the shop

Axe Ventura: 30-minute special for $20, five axe throws for $5 (in-store only)

Bivouac: 20-50% discounts storewide (in-store)

Bohmey Beauty: 20% discount on all in-store purchases

Conor O’Neill’s: $6 pretzel bites, $6 Irish coffee and mulled ciderRoeda Studio - 30% discounts on everything all day

Found Gallery: Midnight Madness 20% off storewide

Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars: Buy three bottles to get a 50% discount on a 4th bottle

Grizzly Peak: $3 pints of beer for Main Street Social District participants

Himalayan Bazaar: 15% discount on everything in-store, 50% off rack items

Kin Aesthetics Studio: 25% discount on all skincare

Le Bon Macaron: 10% discounts on an entire purchase (in-store only)

Mix: 20% discounts on select items (in-store)

Roeda Studio: 30% discount on everything all day

Treehouse603: 25% discount on products in the entire store

Van Boven Clothing: 25% discount on entire inventory (excluding already discounted items)

Check out the Midnight Madness, Moonlight Midnight and Festive Friday websites for more deals.