Michigan football to wear patch honoring Oxford High School shooting victims for Big Ten title game

Shape of Oxford’s ‘Block O’ meant to honor victims, survivors, community members

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The Michigan football patches honoring Oxford High School shooting victims. (Michigan Football/@UMichFootball)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan football players will wear patches on their uniforms for the Big Ten championship game to honor victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

“Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game,” the team tweeted on its official Twitter account. “The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors and community members.

“The ‘TM’ and ‘42′ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.

“We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong.”

No. 2 Michigan will play No. 13 Iowa on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

