Oxford High School shooting timeline: What happened before, inside school and afterward

OXFORD, Mich. – Here is a timeline of what happened before, during and after a shooting inside Oxford High School.
Nov. 26
- Police said this is the date the father of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley purchased a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol.
Monday, Nov. 29
- Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed Wednesday that Oxford High School officials had contact with Crumbley on Monday about “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.” He said police were not made aware of this behavior until after the shooting.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Before shooting:
- 10 a.m.: Bouchard said Crumbley’s parents met with Oxford High School officials to discuss “concerning” behavior by the 15-year-old on both Monday and Tuesday mornings.
- 12:50 p.m.: Just before 12:51 p.m., Crumbley went into a bathroom with a backpack, according to Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marc Keast.
Shooting, arrest:
- 12:51 p.m.: Ethan Crumbley is accused of walking out of the bathroom with a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol, firing shots at classmates, police said.
- 12:52 p.m.: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received hundreds of phone calls about gunshots at the high school.
- 12:57 p.m.: This is approximately around the time Oakland County deputies took Crumbley into custody, according to Undersheriff Mike McCabe. He said the shooting suspect was arrested within five minutes of the first 9-1-1 call.
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: During the time between when police made an arrest and the first briefing, Crumbley invoked his right to remain silent and asked for an attorney, McCabe said.
Aftermath:
- 3 p.m.: McCabe revealed that three students had been killed in the shooting.
- Hana St. Juliana, 14.
- Tate Myre, 16.
- Madisyn Baldwin, 17.
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: During this time period, deputies began serving a search warrant at Crumbley’s house, McCabe said. Deputies seized the teenager’s cellphone as evidence, he said.
- 5 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined McCabe for a second briefing, thanked first responders for their work and offered thoughts and prayers for everyone involved.
- 5 p.m.: McCabe revealed Crumbley’s parents had told their son not to talk to police and expressed that they would be hiring an attorney.
- 7 p.m.: A prayer vigil was held at Lakepoint Community Church in Oxford.
- 10 p.m.: Bouchard held his first briefing, revealing several new details about the shooting and updating the conditions of eight people who were injured -- seven students and one teacher.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- 11:15 a.m.: Bouchard provides another update, including details from surveillance video inside the school and the conditions of the injured victims.
- 12:30 p.m.: Officials announce a fourth student, Justin Shilling, 17, had died from injuries suffered during the shooting.
- 2 p.m.: Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announces Crumbley is facing 24 charges, and will be charged as an adult.
- One count of terrorism causing death
- Four counts of first-degree murder
- Seven counts of assault with intent to murder
- 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- 3 p.m.: Bouchard held a briefing, expressing support for the decision to charge Crumbley as an adult. He also said more than 30 shots had been fired during the shooting, three 15-round magazines had been found and no evidence of previous bullying had been discovered.
- 4 p.m.: Crumbley appears on video for his arraignment. His parents, who identified themselves as Jennifer and James Crumbley, also appeared on video during the proceedings.
- 4:30 p.m.: Judge Nancy T. Carniak denies bond in the case and agrees to have Crumbley transferred from the Oakland County Children’s Village to the Oakland County Jail.
- 6 p.m.: Deputies released an update on the conditions of the injured victims. Four had been discharged from the hospital, two were listed as stable and one remained in critical condition.
Thursday, Dec. 2
- In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, dozens of other schools around Southeast Michigan have temporarily closed their doors due to threats.
Future dates
- A probable cause conference for Crumbley is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 13.
- A preliminary examination for Crumbley is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 20.