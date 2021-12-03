36º
Michigan Medicine ER staff deliver hygiene kits to Ann Arbor area homeless shelters

300 kits distributed across Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Personal hygiene kits packed by members of Michigan Medicine's ER department. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health’s Department of Emergency Medicine donated 300 personal hygiene kits this week to three Washtenaw County homeless shelters.

Throughout the month of November, the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee led a campaign to collect toiletries including soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene products and antibacterial wipes.

As part of the collection effort, the department also raised more than $1,000, some of which was used to purchase bus tokens.

Each of the following shelters received 100 hygiene kits:

  • SOS Community Services – 114 N. River Street, Ypsilanti
  • Ypsilanti Freighthouse – 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti
  • Peace House Warming Center – 1900 Manchester Road, Ann Arbor

Staff members delivered kits to the Freighthouse on Thursday and kits were delivered Friday morning to both the Peace House Warming Center and SOS Community Center.

“Each year, the Michigan Medicine emergency department community comes together to address some of the disparities we see in our communities,” assistant professor of emergency medicine and associate chair for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Michigan Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine, Marcia Perry said in a statement.

“It is estimated that there are about 5,000 people in Washtenaw County who are experiencing homelessness/housing insecurity. It is our hope that these donations will foster the dignity of individuals and help our community members feel cherished and seen.”

