Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor seeks volunteer docents for 2022

University of Michigan students volunteer during an eco-workday.

ANN ARBOR – Matthaei Botanical Gardens at the University of Michigan is currently seeking volunteer docents for the upcoming 2022 season.

Docents are central to the educational mission of the gardens to inspire children to become environmental stewards through a variety of hands-on experiences.

Docent duties include guiding programs for youth and school groups, assisting with special event workshops and helping develop educational materials.

A Matthaei volunteer docent works with students from the Perry Early Learning Center. (Matthaei Botanical Gardens)

Available shifts include weekday mornings and some weekend and evening shifts. Additionally, Matthaei expects a two-year minimum commitment from its volunteer docents and a weekly commitment of one three-hour shift during the school year.

In exchange for their time, Matthaei provides continuing education programs and ample training for its volunteers.

For a full description of the role, click here.

Those interested are encouraged to fill out this interest form.