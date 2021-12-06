New CultureVerse arts gallery, nonprofit opens in downtown Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor artists and partners John Gutoskey (left) and Peter Sparling (right) will have their artwork displayed at the CultureVerse gallery in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new nonprofit arts organization is blending art, technology and life at its recently opened retail space and free gallery.

CultureVerse, at 309 S. Main St., opened to the public on Friday, Dec.3, by featuring technology and in-person and virtual art exhibits.

“As individuals and as a society we live in the intersection between life and technology. There is no better way to explore this than to see the transition in person. At the CultureVerse gallery you can experience an in-person art exhibition by artist couple Peter Sparling and John Gutoskey and explore two digital, virtual galleries featuring the same artists,” CultureVerse officials said in a release.

The Ann Arbor-based artists are sharing their artwork together for the first time through the free “Liminal Landscapes” exhibition that will run through January 2022.

Founded in May 2021, CultureVerse aims to serve Ann Arbor by introducing equitable and sustainable opportunities by leveraging technology for artists and by offering the community projects, storytelling and creative expression, it said in a release.

The retail gallery is intended to create “an engaging and accessible entrypoint” to the overlap of the arts and technology.

The Main Street space also has a 3D body scanner that visitors can use to create 3D images of themselves that they can share with friends. Visitors can also purchase a 3D-printed figurine or add their 3D self into a virtual gallery.

CultureVerse Gallery & Scanning Lab is open to the public by appointment, or between 4-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.