Washtenaw County announces new Economic Justice Unit

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has established a new unit dedicated to economic justice.

Multiple actions fall under economic justice, defined by the Prosecutor’s Office as holding “those who unlawfully impose economic harm accountable.”

According to a news release, the Economic Justice Unit will pursue a number of subject areas, including:

“When someone hurts our neighbors, it hurts all of us,” reads a release by the Prosecutor’s Office. “Whether that harm is physical or financial, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office stands ready to hold those who do harm accountable.”

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit tweeted about the new unit on Monday, sharing that it has been a year in the making. He said partners on the project include the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, University of Michigan Law, the Public Rights Project and Huron Valley ALF.

🚨Big news!🚨 I'm thrilled to announce that today, our office is officially launching a brand-new Economic Justice Unit.



This new unit--initially funded through a partnership with @public_rights Project--will focus on holding accountable those who commit economic harm. /1 pic.twitter.com/4Cx7s5Am9E — Eli Savit (@EliNSavit) December 6, 2021

Residents are encouraged to contact the Economic Justice Unit to:

Report instances of economic harm or other issues

Request the unit speak at your organization or provide know-your-rights materials

The unit can be reached via email at economicjustice@washtenaw.org, by calling 734-222-6620, or by filling out this economic harms form.