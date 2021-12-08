Ann Arbor cat cafe offering area teens free feline therapy this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kittens at Tiny Lions Lounge and Cafe are ready to help local teens deal with any anxiety and sadness they are feeling this week.

From Wednesday to Sunday, high school students can visit the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s cat café, at 5245 Jackson Rd., for free feline therapy.

“Cats are therapeutic,” said Karen Patterson, HSHV vice president of Humane Education and Volunteering, in a release. “Studies show that cats’ purring helps lower our stress and blood pressure, and literally help us heal.”

Students who make reservations online using the code HIGHSCHOOL can visit the cafe for free as space allows, HSHV said.

Reservations can be made between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“And the kittens’ zest for life and ‘live-in-the-moment’ mentality can help get our mind off things,” said Tiny Lions manager Allison Manz. “I’ve witnessed it countless times; people come in to the café in one mood, and leave in a much better one. You can’t help but smile with kittens around.”

Ad

Visitors aren’t obligated to adopt any of the cafe’s available animals but the option is open for families wanting kitty comfort at home.