30º
wdiv logo

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Police Department still searching for local teen

Monique White was last seen in September

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Police Department, Missing Person, Missing Child, Teenager, Monique White, Police, Family, Emergency, Washtenaw County, Eastpointe, Michigan, Missing
Monique White has been missing from her family home since Sept. 14. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is still searching for a local teenager who has been missing for almost three months.

Monique White, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 14 after allegedly leaving her Ann Arbor home with a bag of clothes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In a social media post on Wednesday, police renewed their request for information about White’s whereabouts. The department originally reached out to the public in October asking for anyone with information to come forward.

White is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown eyes and long braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

She was believed to last be in Eastpointe, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email