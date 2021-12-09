Ann Arbor Police Department still searching for local teen

Monique White has been missing from her family home since Sept. 14.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is still searching for a local teenager who has been missing for almost three months.

Monique White, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 14 after allegedly leaving her Ann Arbor home with a bag of clothes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In a social media post on Wednesday, police renewed their request for information about White’s whereabouts. The department originally reached out to the public in October asking for anyone with information to come forward.

White is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown eyes and long braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

She was believed to last be in Eastpointe, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.