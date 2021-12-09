Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh in running to receive Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

ANN ARBOR – Jim Harbaugh has been named a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America.

There are 12 other finalists in the running for the award, announced in partnership with the Allstate Sugar Bowl. They include: Blake Anderson (Utah State), Dave Aranda (Baylor), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois), Billy Napier (Louisiana), Pat Narduzzi (Pitt), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jeff Traylor (UTSA), Mel Tucker (Michigan State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

Harbaugh has had a successful season at the helm of the Michigan football program, leading the Wolverines to the 2021 Big Ten Championship -- its first conference title in 17 years. They also beat archrival Ohio State 42-27 to capture the Big East Ten Division title, marking their first victory against the Buckeyes in 10 years.

Michigan football went 12-1 this season, losing to the Michigan State Spartans 37-33. The only other times the Wolverines won 12 games in a season was in 1905 and 1997.

The No. 2 Wolverines will face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Ten of the finalists for this year’s coaching award led their teams this season to conference championships.

The winner of the Robinson Award will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The award will officially be presented on Jan. 8 in Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.