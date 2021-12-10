Border to Border path in Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park to reopen Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor announced that a portion of the Border to Border path that stretches from Mitchell Field to Gallup Park will reopen to the public on Saturday.

The path had been closed since the summer for improvements, including widening the path from 8 feet to 10 feet, installing new seating options and replacing broken asphalt.

Construction crews replaced the path with concrete, which typically lasts 30-40 years as opposed to asphalt which lasts 10-15 years, said city of Ann Arbor park planner and landscape architect Adam Fercho.

The project wasn’t all smooth sailing. In late August, the city asked people to stop moving barricades and running on the path after several incidents were witnessed, causing delays in construction. The city had initially hoped the work would be completed by November, before the first snow of the season.

According to a city release, some work still remains to be done, including the installation of picnic tables and benches and landscape restoration that will kick off in the spring.

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.