Here are Ann Arbor’s four Christmas tree disposal sites

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Got a big Christmas tree that’s quickly losing its luster? Safely dispose of it at one of four sites around Ann Arbor.

Christmas trees cannot be picked up by curbside waste services, left out on the streets or discarded on extensions so the City of Ann Arbor has organized free drop-off sites for community members.

Sites are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. between Dec. 13-Jan. 17, 2022.

According to the city, the trees will be turned into mulch or compost so any decorations, including tinsel, ornaments and lights, must be removed.

Here’s where you can drop off your tree:

Southeast Area Park at 2901 E Ellsworth Rd. Leave trees in the dirt lot north of the basketball courts.

West Park parking lot off Chapin near West Huron Street.

Gallup Park Boat Launch parking lot (not the Gallup canoe livery). The entrance is on the southeast side of Geddes Road, east of Huron Parkway.

Olson Park parking lot at 1515 Dhu Varren Rd.

For more information on Christmas tree disposal and trash and recycling services at www.a2gov.org/solidwaste.