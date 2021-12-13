Michigan football: Aidan Hutchinson, Jake Moody named first-team AP All-Americans

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker David Ojabo (55) reaft after an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two members of the Michigan football team earned AP All-American first-team honors: edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and kicker Jake Moody.

Linebacker David Ojabo was named to the second team, and running back Hassan Haskins earned third-team honors.

Hutchinson, who returned for his senior season to lead the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance, was a no-brainer after finishing second to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in Heisman Trophy voting.

Hutchinson has 14 sacks, 58 tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defended this season, and is the highest-graded defensive player in the sport, according to Pro Football Focus. He racked up three sacks and 15 pressures against the Buckeyes and added another sack against Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

Moody has made 22 of 24 field goal attempts this season, including one from 52 yards. He’s also a perfect 56-for-56 on extra points. Michigan wouldn’t be in the College Football Playoff without Moody, who went a perfect 4-for-4 in Michigan’s three-point win at Nebraska and also converted all four tries in a hostile environment at Michigan State.

Michigan placekicker Jake Moody kicks an extra point in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 18, 2021. (The Associated Press 2021)

At times, Ojabo was just as disruptive as Hutchinson in the pass rush, racking up 11 sacks and five forced fumbles this season. He also defended three passes and finished the regular season with 35 tackles.

Haskins led the Wolverines with 1,288 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and picked up 96 first downs this season -- more than any running back in the nation.

The senior showed up in the biggest games for Michigan, most notably scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 169 yards in the win over Ohio State. He also had 201 total yards at Penn State, and 123 yards and two touchdowns at Nebraska -- Michigan’s two closest calls other than the Michigan State loss.

Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (2021 Getty Images)

Only Alabama (with three) had more first-team All-Americans than Michigan. Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M each had two first-team players, as well.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III was named a first-team All-American at running back. Ohio State had six players on the second team and two players on the third team.