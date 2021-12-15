47º
All About Ann Arbor

Woman killed by train in Ann Arbor was University of Michigan student

Death is suspected suicide, police said

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A woman fatally hit by an Amtrak train last Friday night was a 19-year-old student at the University of Michigan.

Ann Arbor police and emergency personnel responded to an 11:40 p.m. call about a pedestrian and train collision on the railroad tracks along the Gallup Park path.

Police said the conductor attempted to stop the train and blew the train’s horn before striking the woman.

There were no signs of foul play and the incident is believed to be a suicide, officials said.

Counseling services are being offered to the woman’s roommates in coordination with Ann Arbor Police Department and the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.

