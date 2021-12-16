Ann Arbor’s TheRide restores real-time data after cyber attack

A bus waits at the Park & Ride lot on Plymouth Rd.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, announced on Thursday that it has fully restored its real-time data for riders following a cyber attack that took place on Oct. 23.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to restore these valuable tools,” Matt Carpenter, CEO of TheRide said in a statement. “We realize that not having the real-time tools was a challenge in your daily commute. Thank you for your understanding as we worked through this.

“I want to extend a sincere thank you to our employees who jumped into action during our cyber-attack. The team quickly assessed the situation and worked tirelessly to determine the root cause and restore the real-time information back to customers.”

As a precaution, TheRide’s real-time rider tools were removed temporarily, but bus service continued uninterrupted during the investigation into the attack.

TheRide reminds commuters that it takes the following measures to keep both riders and drivers safe:

Customers are required to wear a face covering, per federal law.

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only.

Buses are cleaned with CDC-recommended protocols.

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders on fixed-route buses.

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees.

Masks, gloves and face shields are provided for drivers’ use.

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended.

For more information, and the latest updates on schedules, routes and detours, visit TheRide.org or call 734-996-0400.