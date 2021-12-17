United Way of Washtenaw County invests $36K to resettle Afghan refugees

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has committed $36,000 in the local effort to resettle Afghan refugees.

In two separate grants, UWWC donated $20,550 to Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County and $15,550 to Samaritas.

“United Way of Washtenaw County recognizes the needs that exist and stands ready to strengthen the safety net of support in our community so that all people have the opportunity to feel safe and welcome here,” Pam Smith, UWWC President & CEO said in a statement.

JFS and Samaritas work with refugees who arrive on humanitarian visas to the United States. Due to the nature of their departure from their home country, many come with little personal belongings and need help acclimating to the US, enrolling their children in school and finding housing.

Refugees in the US on humanitarian visas may only receive up to 90 days of assistance and cannot work until they receive authorization from employment. That process can take around six months. JFS and Samaritas work to address this gap while unemployed individuals wait to become eligible to work.

United Way is accepting donations at this time to advance its community efforts at www.uwgive.org.