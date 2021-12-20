One Eleven Salon opens in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new hair salon and creative studio is a dream come true for One Eleven Salon owner Addison Foote.

The space, at 113 E. Ann St., opened its doors on Dec. 8 after renovations, some painting and creative repurposing of furniture.

“The One Eleven team is full of passion, education, creativity and so much more, and we’re excited to announce our opening in the heart of Ann Arbor,” said Foote in a statement. “It’s been months of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, to get us to the grand opening of this salon and fulfilling this dream I’ve had since I began styling hair.”

Foote, a hairstylist and hair educator, has worked in the industry for several years and has traveled internationally to work with clients.

“‘Dreams aren’t cheap unless you’re sleeping’ is something I often say – and this Salon Dream has been no different! I have had so many obstacles to overcome in order to open this salon, but my goals were clear from the beginning, and, with the help of family and friends, we made this happen,” said Foote.

Ad

A portion of the salon has been dedicated to the arts and creativity. The 1800-square-foot creative studio is open to salon stylists, artists and the community and features artwork by local artists. Foote said the space will also be used for educational events in the future.

The salon is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and by request on Sundays and Mondays.

Appointments can be made online, over the phone at 734-929-2188 or through email at oneelevena2@gmail.com.