Michigan basketball game canceled Tuesday due to COVID concerns for IPFW

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan basketball game Tuesday night against IPFW has been canceled due to COVID concerns for the Mastodons.

The Wolverines were scheduled to host IPFW at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Crisler Center. Games across the country have been canceled and postponed in recent weeks due to COVID outbreaks.

Michigan, 7-4, had three games canceled and one game postponed during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID concerns. Tuesday is the first Michigan game of this season to be canceled by the virus.

After starting the season ranked in the top 10 nationally, Michigan is off to a rocky start, already matching the number of losses it took into the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Juwan Howard’s team will now wait until Dec. 30 to get back on the court. They’ll do so on the road against UCF. Then, it’s on to the Big Ten schedule.