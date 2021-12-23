4 last minute gift ideas to pick up in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you missed it, there are only a few days left before Christmas.

If you’re scrambling to get a thoughtful gift for your friend, family member, partner or work colleague, we’ve got you covered and so do small businesses. From cookies and clothing to cool stickers and records, Ann Arbor’s many small businesses offer a plethora of choices for even the pickiest of giftees.

Shop local with these last-minute gift ideas:

FOR THE CURIOUS

Give the gift of travel (without ever leaving Ann Arbor) through an experience at Decode Ann Arbor. Located at 3170 Packard Rd., the escape room recently opened with a game that takes players around the world in 80 days. The company also hosts two outdoor games and has a sister business in Ypsilanti.

If there’s a little one in your life that wants to know how things work, a 12-month membership to the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum costs between $80-$150.

FOR THE MICHIGANDER

If your giftee is a loud and proud Michigander, add fuel to their fire with some Ann Arbor or Michigan swag. Grab an Ann Arbor-themed crewneck sweatshirt or socks from Ferne Boutique, a “Michigangster” campfire-style mug from Rock Paper Scissors or Michigan-made snacks from Cherry Republic.

FOR THE OUTDOORSY

For those who like animals, nature and exploring, try a membership to Ann Arbor’s Leslie Science & Nature Center. The year-long memberships cost between $60-$85 and include immediate family members.

Or, if your giftee is sensitive to the cold, help them bundle up with gifts meant to withstand the weather from State Street’s Bivouac or Fjällräven on Main Street.

FOR THE SWEETTOOTH

Ann Arbor is THE spot for sweet things. Whether its cheesecake or cookies, if your giftee has a sugar craving, buy them a gift card to one of the many dessert spots around Tree Town including Sweet Heather Anne, Le Bon Macaron, Michigan Creamery, Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory, Kilwin’s Ann Arbor and Rocket Fizz to name a few.

Still not sure? Check out our gift ideas from 2020 here and here.