4 more gift ideas for things you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Shopping small and shopping local is the name of the game this holiday season.

For Ann Arborites, this means support locally owned businesses in our own backyard. This year, give awesome gifts to family and friends that are a win-win. They get something cool and your favorite Tree Town shop stays in business.

Here are 4 more Ann Arbor gift ideas:

FOR THE FOODIE

Gift cards are always a good go-to, but take your gift-giving to the next level by buying your local friend, family member or loved one dinner. Several restaurants now have pantries and markets full of their usual fare. Grab a pint of sweet soy glaze from Miss Kim, focaccia and pickled tomatoes from Mani Osteria or pasta from Spencer, and add them to an Ann Arbor foodies gift basket.

FOR THE SMALL BUSINESS SHOPPER

Looking for something unique? Ann Arbor’s small businesses can help you with that. Grab some Wolverines gear at The M Den, sassy schwag at Rock Paper Scissors, seasonal trinkets at Found or hand-knit gifts at Caravan Gift Shop in Nickel’s Arcade.

Back in March, Ann Arbor-based organization Save MI Faves made a one-stop-directory for buying gift cards to Ann Arbor and other Michigan businesses and restaurants. Find more about that here.

FOR THE BOOK LOVER

Ann Arbor is a booklovers paradise. With many independent and used bookstores, book worms may be overwhelmed with where to go and which shops to visit. Get them a gift card to Literati, a new release from Crazy Wisdom Bookstore & Tea Room or drift over to Dawn Treader Book Shop for an antiquarian find.

As Ann Arbor’s main comic book shop, Vault of Midnight has shelves and shelves of comics, graphic novels, zines and tabletop games.

FOR THE TEA FANATIC

While coffee shops and cafes get all of the attention, Ann Arbor has a tea-rrific secret, its tea culture. Arbor Teas offers a massive variety of organic and Fair Trade Certified loose leaf teas and teaware. Or, you can order tea-and-a-treat to-go from TeaHaus, which not only sells teas, french macarons and cookies, but has been providing free meals to community members in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Happy shopping!