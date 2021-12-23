Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh finalist for Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award

(Darron Cummings, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan football’s head coach Jim Harbaugh is up for another coaching award.

Harbaugh was announced this week as a finalist for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award by officials with the award’s foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

Presented by PNC, the 2021 Dodd Trophy recognizes coaches who reflect the award’s three pillars of leadership, scholarship and integrity on and off the field.

This is the first time Harbaugh has been named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy.

Other finalists for the 2021 award include:

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest University

Dave Aranda, Baylor University

Luke Fickell, University of Cincinnati

Pat Narduzzi, University of Pittsburgh

A panel made up of a Dodd family member, members of the national media, previous winners and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame select the finalists each year.

Harbaugh has had an impressive season, leading the Wolverines to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance after defeating No. 12 Iowa 42-3 to win the 2021 Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4. Michigan’s 12-1 record for the 2021 season includes a long-awaited victory over archrival Ohio State, which the team hadn’t pulled off for a decade.

No. 2 Michigan will be facing off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Twenty-two Michigan players have won all-conference awards this year, including two first-team All Americans. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has won the Ted Hendricks Award, Lott IMPACt Trophy, the Rotary Lombardi Award, teh Chicago Tribune Silver Football and was a runner-up for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Kicker Jake Moody won the Lou Groza Award -- the first time a Michigan Wolverine has been honored with the award.