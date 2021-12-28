Here’s where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wave a big “buh-bye” to 2021 and welcome 2022 with friends and family this year.

Around Ann Arbor, several organizations are hosting football watch parties, special tasting menus, noon-time stories and midnight bonanzas.

Here’s where you can ring in the new year:

ADULT ACTIVITIES

Head over to YORK for some late-night music as you welcome the new year. The Packard Street spot will be open for NYE with DJ Nitro playing music in York yard from 5-9 p.m. and DJ Batz spinning tunes inside until midnight. Find the event post here.

If you’re more interested in an energetic atmosphere, LIVE Nightclub is hosting a big NYE bash from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes party favors, VIP packages, a champagne toast, snacks and a light show. Early bird tickets cost $25. See more here.

The Blind Pig is prolonging the party with three nights of music. It’s welcoming improvisational rock quartet Stormy Chromer back to the venue along with several musical guests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week during its Before, During and After Bash. Tickets cost $20 or $50 for all three days. Get tickets.

For a more gentle way of ushering in 2022, Main Street’s Of Rice and Men will have a special NYE multi-course menu including Foie Gras Nigiri, grilled baby octopus and crispy duck dumpling. Reserve a spot.

Also on Main Street, Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub will host a football watch party. There will be a pre-game champagne toast at 7 p.m., a grilled cheese bar and a midnight toast. Tickets are limited and cost $20. Buy yours here.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES

Get a jump start on 2022 with a family-friendly skating event at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena. Those who register for the event will hit the ice at 10 a.m. and have their New Year’s countdown at noon. See more here.

If you’re not a fan of the ice, head over to the Ann Arbor District Library’s YouTube Channel, AADL.TV, to join The Saturday Show crew for noontime stories, a countdown and more. Check this out.