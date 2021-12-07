Start the countdown to 2022 early at this Buhr Park open skate event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Greet the new year with some ice skating and party hats during the New Year’s Even Skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena.

Hosted by Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, participants can hit the ice at 10 a.m. and countdown to 2022 around noon.

Complimentary party hats and noisemakers will be given out, and hot chocolate will be available for purchase, Parks & Rec said

Pre-registration starts on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and will end on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Those with questions about availability should call 734-794-6234 or email buhrpark@a2gov.org.

General admission rates for Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena are:

Adult: $6

Youth (17 and younger): $5

Senior (60+): $5

Skate rental:$3

Masks are required indoors at the arena regardless of vaccination status and are encouraged outdoors.

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is at 2751 Packard St.