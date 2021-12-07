30º
wdiv logo

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Start the countdown to 2022 early at this Buhr Park open skate event

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Fit, Fitness, New Year's Eve, Skating, Ice Skating, Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, Ann Arbor Events, Events
Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena. (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Greet the new year with some ice skating and party hats during the New Year’s Even Skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena.

Hosted by Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, participants can hit the ice at 10 a.m. and countdown to 2022 around noon.

Complimentary party hats and noisemakers will be given out, and hot chocolate will be available for purchase, Parks & Rec said

Pre-registration starts on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and will end on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Those with questions about availability should call 734-794-6234 or email buhrpark@a2gov.org.

General admission rates for Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena are:

  • Adult: $6
  • Youth (17 and younger): $5
  • Senior (60+): $5
  • Skate rental:$3

Masks are required indoors at the arena regardless of vaccination status and are encouraged outdoors.

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is at 2751 Packard St.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email