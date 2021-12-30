Ann Arbor Public Schools hosting COVID vaccine clinic on Tuesday

(Seth Wenig, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Tuesday for students ages 5-18 at Pioneer High School.

Hours for the clinic are 4-6:30 p.m. Both first and second doses will be available as well as booster shots for eligible students.

Registration for a time slot is required and all students age 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A hard copy of a Parent Consent Form must be presented at each appointment

For more information and to register for the clinic, click here.

The clinic is one of several AAPS has been operating at Pioneer and Huron high schools since COVID vaccines were approved for children age 5 and above.