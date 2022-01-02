29º
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor welcomes first baby of 2022

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, New Year's Eve, St. Joe's, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

YPSILANTI, Mich. – While partygoers rang in 2022, families at two St. Joseph Mercy hospitals welcomed new members.

At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ypsilanti residents Anthony and Paige Dunlap said hello to baby Thomas at St. Joe’s Ann Arbor. He weighs 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

“Though tired, mom, dad and Baby Thomas are all doing well.  The young family is enjoying the time getting to know one another,” read a statement from the hospital system.

Anthony and Paige Dunlap with baby Thomas Patrick Dunlap. (Saint Joseph Mercy Health System)

A few hours later at 2:06 a.m, Lee and Ashley Coon of Hadley, Michigan welcomed baby Parker at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. Weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces, Parker is the Coon’s second son.

“Big brother Tucker looks forward to having his mom, dad and new baby brother back home soon,” the health system said.

Lee and Ashley Coon with baby Parker Gene Coon. (Saint Joseph Mercy Health System)

