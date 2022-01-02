St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor welcomes first baby of 2022

YPSILANTI, Mich. – While partygoers rang in 2022, families at two St. Joseph Mercy hospitals welcomed new members.

At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ypsilanti residents Anthony and Paige Dunlap said hello to baby Thomas at St. Joe’s Ann Arbor. He weighs 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

“Though tired, mom, dad and Baby Thomas are all doing well. The young family is enjoying the time getting to know one another,” read a statement from the hospital system.

Anthony and Paige Dunlap with baby Thomas Patrick Dunlap. (Saint Joseph Mercy Health System)

A few hours later at 2:06 a.m, Lee and Ashley Coon of Hadley, Michigan welcomed baby Parker at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. Weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces, Parker is the Coon’s second son.

“Big brother Tucker looks forward to having his mom, dad and new baby brother back home soon,” the health system said.