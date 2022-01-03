University of Michigan: Guests age 12 and up must show proof of COVID vaccination, negative test to attend athletic events

The Michigan Wolverines warm up before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Arena on February 25, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Athletics Department announced on Saturday its updated protocol requiring all guests and working personnel over the age of 12 to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of all indoor athletic events.

In addition to the new entry requirements, face masks must be worn indoors at all times during home athletic events.

The measure comes in response to the latest COVID surge in the area, driven by the omicron variant.

According to a U-M release, one of the following will be required to enter indoor sporting events:

An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

For U-M faculty/staff, displaying the ResponsiBLUE app to confirm compliance with the U-M COVID-19 vaccination requirement

For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. Over-the-counter or home testing kit results are not accepted.

Individuals who cannot provide one of the above documents will be prohibited from entering an indoor Michigan Athletics event.

The policy will remain in effect until further notice, said U-M officials.

To find a testing site near you in Washtenaw County, click here.