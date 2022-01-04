25º
Ann Arbor police searching for runaway teen last seen Dec. 26

Te’onna Tolliver has connections in Inkster, West Detroit

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is asking the community for information regarding an area teen considered a runaway.

Te’onna Lashay Tolliver left her home on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, wearing a white hoodie, Adidas track pants and black boots, police officials said.

She is described as a 5-foot, 5-inches tall Black woman weighing 125 pounds. She has a honey blonde shoulder-length wig with black hair underneath and is known to wear a black bonnet over her hair.

Officials said that sightings of Tolliver have been reported at Van Born and Middlebelt Road in Romulus and in the 7000 block of Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

She has connections in Inkster and West Detroit area.

Anyone with information about Tolliver’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

