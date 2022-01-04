Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for its spring controlled burn season

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation is looking for volunteers as it prepares to launch its spring controlled burn season.

Ecological burns are used to restore Ann Arbor’s fire-dependent ecosystems by removing dead thatch, enriching the soil and allowing plant and animal species native to the area to thrive.

NAP’s first meeting of the season will be held virtually and anyone interested in volunteering for the season are encouraged to attend. The meeting will take place on Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

To learn more about Ann Arbor’s Controlled Ecological Burn Program, click here.

The following day on Feb. 16, NAP will be training its volunteer burn crew from noon to 5 p.m. The training session is required for all volunteers to participate in NAP’s controlled burns and the location is to be determined. If the training will be held in-person, some activities may take place outdoors.

Burns are generally scheduled between noon and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and are weather dependent. Signs are posted around the burn sites to alert members of the public of the fire, which is in control at all times.

To register via VolunteerHub, click here. The deadline to sign up is Feb. 15.

For more information, email NAP@a2gov.org or call 734-794-6627.

For other volunteer opportunities, visit NAP’s website.