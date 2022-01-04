Lucinda Williams to perform benefit show at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR – Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams and Her Band will perform at the Michigan Theater on Feb. 11 for a benefit show to raise funds for The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s.

The show is presented in partnership by The Ark and Acoustic Routes, and this year marks the daily meal program’s 40th anniversary. It is also the benefit’s 12th year.

Since its founding in 1982, The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s has not missed one day of service to community members in need of a hot meal to start their day -- not during record-setting blizzards nor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: ‘We didn’t miss one day.’ Breakfast at St. Andrew’s remains open during pandemic

“The Breakfast started as way to help people get through a deep recession 40 years ago, but the need never went away,” Jim Cain, founder of Acoustic Routes Concerts said in a release. “I can’t thank Lucinda Williams enough for sharing her talent and supporting the work of the Breakfast Program.”

Ad

Tickets are now available start at $35. Buy tickets here.

From the archives: Breakfast at St. Andrew’s celebrates 37 years serving Ann Arbor community

The Michigan Theater requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event for all guests above the age of 12. For those under 12, temperature checks will be taken. All attendees must wear masks while inside the theater.

The Michigan Theater is located at 603 E. Liberty St.