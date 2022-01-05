Get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Cahoots in Ann Arbor on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Cahoots will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday that is free and open to the public.
Clinic hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required and all individuals are asked to bring an ID. Those receiving their booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine card.
Doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and walk-ins are welcome.
Cahoots is located at 206 E. Huron St. in downtown Ann Arbor.
Enter the building through Cahoots Cafe and follow posted signs to the clinic.