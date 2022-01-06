Eastern Michigan University to host walk in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

(Steven Senne, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. In January 2022, an influential government advisory panel is considering COVID-19 boosters for younger teens, as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members still in need of COVID-19 vaccines can stop by a walk-in vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday.

The clinic will be held in Ballroom A of the EMU Student Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 12-years-old and above, according to of age the EMU Safe website.

First and second COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots will be available. Those requesting boosters should bring their vaccination card or a photo of the card.

Questions should be directed to emu_deanofstudents@emich.edu.

Anyone 18 years and older can receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine, and booster doses, can be given to those age 12 and older, according to the FDA. Pfizer boosters can be received as early as five months after the second dose.

The FDA recommends a booster two months after the J&J jab and six months after the second Moderna dose.

Vaccines are also available in the Campus Medical Pharmacy, inside the IHA Health Center on EMU’s campus. Call the pharmacy 734-547-5995 for additional details.

The EMU Student Center is at 900 Oakwood St., Ypsilanti.