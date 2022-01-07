Get outdoors every day with U-M’s second annual winter challenge

A girl enjoys the first snow day of the season at Vets Park on Dec. 14, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – After a successful first year, staff at University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum are relaunching their Every Day Outdoors challenge to encourage the local community to spend more time outdoors during the winter months.

The social media campaign urges people to get outdoors every day and share their experiences using the hashtag #everydayoutdoors. It suggests activities for people of all ages and abilities, which include finding a walking stick, rolling down a hill, counting stars and building something in the snow.

See the challenge’s bingo card below for the month of February:

Every Day Outdoors bingo card for 2022. (University of Michigan Matthaei-Nichols)

“Many of the activities centered around noticing and appreciating things found in nature, such as finding berries that persist through the winter or pointing out trees that still have their leaves,” wrote MBGNA staff in a release.

Campaign lead, horticulturalist and educator, Lee Smith Bravender, said the purpose of the challenge is to push yourself to get outside every day during Michigan winters.

Ad

“I hope people do get outdoors more this Winter: playing, getting curious, maybe seeing the natural world a little differently, simply enjoying being outdoors,” Bravender said in a release. “Yet, this is not about perfection. Habits take time. It’s less about having to complete every prompt on a given day, more about ‘Hey, let’s try new activities outdoors today!’”

Participants can share their #everydayoutdoors adventures on MBGNA’s Facebook and Instagram pages and on its website.