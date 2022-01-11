11º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Ypsilanti health center hosting COVID, flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday

Pediatric, adult vaccines available

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, COVID, COVID-19, Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Flu, Flu Vaccine, The Corner Health Center, Health, Pandemic, Michigan COVID

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Corner Health Center, at 47 N. Huron St., is offering community members COVID-19 and flu vaccinations between 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The clinic will have initial first and second COVID-19 doses, and booster shots, available to adults and children eligible to be vaccinated.

Registration is encouraged and can be done here. Walk-ins are also welcome, according to an Instagram post by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The next COVID-19/Flu clinic offered by the Ypsilanti medical center will be held at the same time on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email