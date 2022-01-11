Ypsilanti health center hosting COVID, flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Corner Health Center, at 47 N. Huron St., is offering community members COVID-19 and flu vaccinations between 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The clinic will have initial first and second COVID-19 doses, and booster shots, available to adults and children eligible to be vaccinated.

Registration is encouraged and can be done here. Walk-ins are also welcome, according to an Instagram post by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The next COVID-19/Flu clinic offered by the Ypsilanti medical center will be held at the same time on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

