Here is Michigan football’s full new 2022 schedule, with Michigan State game moved to Ann Arbor

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) pulls away from Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The full, updated 2022 schedule for Michigan football has finally been released by the Big Ten, with the Michigan State game moved to Ann Arbor.

The schedule needed to be adjusted after the Big Ten switched the 2020 season’s Michigan-MSU game from East Lansing to Ann Arbor because of the COVID pandemic. Even though the teams had played at the Big House in 2019, the rivalry returned there for a second straight year since fans were not in attendance.

That also allowed the conference to make sure Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State -- typically three of the top teams in the East Division -- each had one home game and one away game against each other per year.

As a result of the 2020 switch, the 2021 matchup was moved to East Lansing. Wednesday’s schedule update put the rivalry back on course, with the teams switching yearly between the two campuses going forward.

The other major change on Michigan’s schedule: a trip to Indiana. The Wolverines played at Indiana in 2020 for the second year in a row, also due to the pandemic. Up until Wednesday (Jan. 12), the official schedule still said Michigan would play at Michigan State and host Indiana, even though that was never going to be the case.

Here is the full 2022 Michigan football schedule

Sept. 3: Colorado State

Sept. 10: Hawaii

Sept. 17: Connecticut

Sept. 24: Maryland

Oct. 1: at Iowa

Oct. 8: at Indiana

Oct. 15: Penn State

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: Michigan State

Nov. 5: at Rutgers

Nov. 12: Nebraska

Nov. 19: Illinois

Nov. 26: at Ohio State

Here’s what changed from the previous schedule:

Michigan State game moved to Ann Arbor.

Indiana game moved to Bloomington.

Indiana game moved from Nov. 12 to Oct. 8.

Penn State game moved from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.

Bye week moved from Nov. 5 to Oct. 22.

Michigan State game moved from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29.

Rutgers game moved from Nov. 19 to Nov. 5.

Nebraska game moved from Oct. 15 to Nov. 12.

Illinois game moved from Oct. 29 to Nov. 19.

