Here is Michigan State football’s new 2022 schedule, with Michigan game in Ann Arbor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jalen Nailor #8 of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball as Brandon Hill #9 of the Pittsburgh Panthers defends in the first quarter of the game during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The new 2022 schedule for Michigan State football has been released by the Big Ten, with the Michigan game moved to Ann Arbor.

The schedule needed to be adjusted after the Big Ten switched the 2020 season’s Michigan-MSU game from East Lansing to Ann Arbor because of the COVID pandemic. Even though the teams had played at the Big House in 2019, the rivalry returned there for a second straight year since fans were not in attendance.

That also allowed the conference to make sure Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State -- typically three of the top teams in the East Division -- each had one home game and one away game against each other per year.

As a result of the 2020 switch, the 2021 matchup was moved to East Lansing. Wednesday’s schedule update put the rivalry back on course, with the teams switching yearly between the two campuses going forward.

Ad

The other major change on Michigan State’s schedule: a home game against Indiana. The Spartans hosted Indiana in 2020 for the second year in a row, also due to the pandemic. Up until Wednesday (Jan. 12), the official schedule still said Michigan State would host Michigan and travel to Indiana, even though that was never going to be the case.

Here is the full 2022 Michigan State football schedule

Sept. 3: Western Michigan

Sept. 10: Akron

Sept. 17: at Washington

Sept. 24: Minnesota

Oct. 1: at Maryland

Oct. 8: Ohio State

Oct. 15: Wisconsin

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: at Michigan

Nov. 5: at Illinois

Nov. 12: Rutgers

Nov. 19: Indiana

Nov. 26: at Penn State

Here’s what changed from the previous schedule:

Michigan game moved to Ann Arbor.

Indiana game moved to East Lansing.

Minnesota game moved from Nov. 5 to Sept. 24.

Maryland game moved from Nov. 26 to Oct. 1.

Ohio State game moved from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8.

Wisconsin game moved from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.

Bye week moved from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22.

Michigan game moved from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29.

Illinois game moved from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5.

Penn State game moved from Oct. 29 to Nov. 26.

Click here to view Michigan’s new 2022 football schedule.