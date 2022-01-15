The Ark cancels this year’s Ann Arbor Folk Festival due to COVID

Emily Frantz and Andrew Marlin of Mandolin Orange perform at the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Feb. 1, 2020. The duo first performed at Folk Fest in 2015.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ark announced Friday it is canceling this year’s Ann Arbor Folk Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 45th Ann Arbor Folk Festival was to be a two-night event Jan. 28 and 29 at Hill Auditorium. Audience members were to be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to gain entry to the festival. Per University of Michigan policy, masks must be worn at all times at Hill Auditorium.

But now the festival will not happen.

“Based on the current direction and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Ark has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Ann Arbor Folk Festival,” reads a statement from The Ark. “Although the Folk Festival is The Ark’s largest annual fundraising event and cancelling means losing a vital source of our annual operating revenue, our primary concern at this time is for the health and safety of patrons, artists, crew, staff, and the broader community.”

If you have purchased tickets for the festival, you can can expect an email from The Ark or from the Michigan Union Ticket Office with information on ticket refunds.

The festival marked its 44th year last year with a virtual event.

