Police looking for men accused of assaulting 79 year old Ann Arbor resident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Four men pretending to have car trouble assaulted and robbed a 79-year-old man just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

The man was alone when he answered a knock on the door of his Marlborough Drive home, police said. The suspects, all described as being around 18 years old, asked to use his phone because of car trouble.

The man initially refused to help but reconsidered and told the suspects, who were headed back to their vehicle.

Police said the suspects approached the man again as he stood in his doorway dialing the phone. One carried a long gun while another had a pistol.

“After the victim refused to allow them into this house a shot was fired by one of the armed suspects, missing the resident, but entering the home near the doorway,” officials said in a release.

One of the men grabbed the 79-year-old, pulled him away from the door and hit him in the head with the long gun “like a baseball bat,” according to the victim.

Two of the men entered the home but fled the scene with the others after the homeowner started screaming for help. The only thing reported stolen was a jar of marijuana, officials said.

Policed were notified after neighbors called 911 after hearing the yelling or the gunshot.

The man was treated by Huron Valley Ambulance for a cut to his head and said that he did not know the four suspects.

A stolen vehicle, believed to have been used for the crime, was later located near Park Place and Sycamore Lane running but empty.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should contact Detective Dave Monroe at 734-794-6930 ext. 49308, or dmonroe@a2gov.org. Information can also be left on the AAPD tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.