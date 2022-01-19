40º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Lawyer: University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement in Anderson sex abuse case

1,050 survivors to share in settlement

Associated Press

Tags: Robert Anderson, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Michigan News, University Of Michigan, Sports, Sex Abuse, Sexual Abuse, Settlement, Local, News, Local News
FILE - This file photo, date and location not known, provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library University of Michigan via AP, File) (Robert Kalmbach, Bentley Historical Library University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”

Anderson died in 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.