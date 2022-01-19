33º
PizzaForno offer students 24/7 access to cheesy goodness on South University

Get a pie to go in three minutes

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Canadian company PizzaForno's newest pizza oven at 1210 S. University Ave. in Ann Arbor. (PizzaForno)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new automated machine on South University Avenue is helping students get pizza around the clock.

PizzaForno, owned by business partners Adam Page and Tim Ekpo, unveiled its latest pizza oven last week, which bakes on-demand artisanal pizzas in three minutes.

The ATM-like machine offers eight styles of pre-prepared pizzas handmade at the company’s prep center in Jackson and cooked on the spot.

Prices range between $10-$13, and pizzas include toppings like pepperoni, BBQ chicken, chorizo, four-cheese, goat cheese, ham and pineapple.

The machine uses a digital display and a series of arms and a conveyor belt to cook the pizza quickly. Those wanting to take their pies on the road can buy cold pizzas to be baked back at home.

The Canadian company has machines in Jackson, Michigan, as well as in Toronto and Ottawa.

Check out the new pizza machine at 1210 S. University Ave. between Starbuck’s and Panchero’s.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

