Ann Arbor Area Hotel Week planned for February

Event runs Feb. 20-25

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Courtesy: EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Plan a cozy staycation during the second annual Ann Arbor Area Hotel Week.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 20, area hotels will offer discounts, free on-site parking, special rates and other promotions.

The event, first started in 2021, will run in conjunction with Ann Arbor Restaurant Week so that townies and Tree Town visitors can explore the area’s top-notch culinary and hospitality scenes.

Participating hotels include Bell Tower Hotel, Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites, EVEN Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Ann Arbor, The Kensington Hotel and Weber’s Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

Organized by Destination Ann Arbor, Hotel Week runs until Friday, Feb. 25.

Safety protocols, such as contactless check-in and sanitation stands, have been implemented by participating hotels in order to protect guests against the spread of COVID-19.

Find a full list of hotels here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

