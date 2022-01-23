Hungry? Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return in February

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Treat yourself and explore Tree Town’s diverse food scene during Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.

Running from Sunday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 25, eateries participating in the event will have special menus for two, chef demonstrations, family meals to-go and lunch specials.

Vinology’s Alex Young, Tessie Ives-Wilson of Zingerman’s Delicatessen and Kerrtyown eatery Miss Kim will have fondue and cooking demonstrations for those wanting to increase their skills.

Drink demonstrations will also happen downtown. Ashley’s will offer a Scotch Tasting, while Bløm Meadworks will have take-home cocktail kits and cider/chocolate pairings with neighboring business, Mindo Chocolate Makers.

Restaurant week eateries include Gandy Dancer, Seva, Vinology, Pacific Rim, Palio, Blue Tractor, Miss Kim, Ashley’s, Grizzly Peak, Heidelberg, Old Town Tavern and The Habitat Bar at Weber’s.

The event, hosted by Main Street Ann Arbor, will coincide with the second annual Ann Arbor Area Hotel Week.

Community members taking advantage of the event can use #AnnArborRestaurantWeek on social media.

Find more details and see menu previews here.