Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel named member of College Football Playoff committee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been named a new member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Less than a month after Michigan football competed in the national semifinal, its athletic director accepted a three-year term as one of the members who will help select the top four teams.

Here’s a look at the new committee members:

North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan -- selection committee chair (committee member last year).

Michigan AD Warde Manuel -- committee member.

Navy AD Chet Gladchuk -- committee member.

Former Ohio, Wake Forest and Baylor head coach Jim Grobe -- committee member.

Former USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Newsday sportswriter Kelly Whiteside -- committee member.

“Chet, Jim, Warde and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP. “Their expertise, knowledge and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members.”

The three-year term for these new members will begin in the spring.

Manuel is in his sixth year as Michigan’s athletic director after spending four years in the same position at Connecticut. He played defensive tackle at Michigan from 1986-1989.