United Way of Washtenaw County partnership offers free financial advice for area residents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those who live or work in Washtenaw County can now get financial coaching through a new resource offered by United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC).

Organized through a partnership with financial coaching program TrustPlus, community members can speak one-on-one with a coach to create personalized plans for free.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work with UWWC and the families and workers UWWC serves,” said TrustPlus president Kate Griffin in a release. “Our coaches are expert guides who support our clients on the path to financial empowerment, navigating with them obstacles to debt reduction, strengthening credit, and saving for a rainy day.”

Two half-hour virtual sessions will be held on Wednesday, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m., that share more about the service. RSVP and learn more here.

Coaches provide free on-demand support over the phone, through text or during video calls on topics including building credit, budgeting and making emergency safety nets and reducing debt, said the release.