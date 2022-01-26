17º
All About Ann Arbor

United Way of Washtenaw County partnership offers free financial advice for area residents

Got money woes?

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, United Way of Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County, Finance, Money, Coaching, Budgets, Credit, Debt
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those who live or work in Washtenaw County can now get financial coaching through a new resource offered by United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC).

Organized through a partnership with financial coaching program TrustPlus, community members can speak one-on-one with a coach to create personalized plans for free.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work with UWWC and the families and workers UWWC serves,” said TrustPlus president Kate Griffin in a release. “Our coaches are expert guides who support our clients on the path to financial empowerment, navigating with them obstacles to debt reduction, strengthening credit, and saving for a rainy day.”

Two half-hour virtual sessions will be held on Wednesday, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m., that share more about the service. RSVP and learn more here.

Coaches provide free on-demand support over the phone, through text or during video calls on topics including building credit, budgeting and making emergency safety nets and reducing debt, said the release.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

