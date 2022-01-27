Ann Arbor’s LynxDx expands footprint with more COVID-19 testing sites

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree town-based LynxDx is opening more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

Located in Ypsilanti, Brighton and Monroe, the sites offer no-cost saliva-based PCR tests between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Community members with or without COVID symptoms can sign up for appointments regardless of whether or not they have insurance.

PCR Tests are not rapid tests and results are received within one to two days. The average turnaround time is less than one day, LynxDx said in a release.

Although the company already processes around 23,000 COVID-19 tests per week, the new sites are an effort to increase testing within Michigan.

“Until there’s no longer a need for testing, we are going to help as much as we can,” said LynxDx founder and CEO Dr. Yashar Niknafs.

Originally working on prostate cancer screening, the Ann Arbor company retooled during the pandemic to begin large-scale COVID-19 testing.

“Supporting the community was critical for us as an organization whose core goals are rooted in accurately identifying diseases”, said LynxDx chief operating officer Steven Riggs.

Find all testing sites and register for a test here.

