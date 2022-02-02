43º
All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority offers residents free parking

City residents should avoid parking on streets

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Cars are covered by snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town residents can park their cars at the Ann Ashley Structure for free until Saturday.

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is helping city residents keep their cars off of the streets by offering free parking between 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the end of the day on Saturday.

“Vehicles left on the street greatly impact the ability to plow the street curb-to-curb and can pose safety issues from narrow travel lanes,” says an email from the City of Ann Arbor.

Residents should not park on streets so as to avoid being buried in snow when plows attempt to clear the roads.

To qualify for the free parking, residents must give their city address to the structure attendant when leaving the parking structure, the email says.

Between 11 to 15 inches of snow are expected in Ann Arbor and surrounding areas over the next few days and a winter storm warning has been issued for between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ann Ashley Structure is at 220 N. Ashley St.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

