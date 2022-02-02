Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority offers residents free parking

Cars are covered by snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town residents can park their cars at the Ann Ashley Structure for free until Saturday.

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is helping city residents keep their cars off of the streets by offering free parking between 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the end of the day on Saturday.

“Vehicles left on the street greatly impact the ability to plow the street curb-to-curb and can pose safety issues from narrow travel lanes,” says an email from the City of Ann Arbor.

Residents should not park on streets so as to avoid being buried in snow when plows attempt to clear the roads.

To qualify for the free parking, residents must give their city address to the structure attendant when leaving the parking structure, the email says.

Between 11 to 15 inches of snow are expected in Ann Arbor and surrounding areas over the next few days and a winter storm warning has been issued for between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ann Ashley Structure is at 220 N. Ashley St.