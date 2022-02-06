Diners demand cheese curds be put back on menu of Ann Arbor eatery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It hasn’t even been a full week since cheese curds disappeared from the Grizzly Peak Brewing Company menu but curd nerds are already demanding their return.

A petition has been started on charge.org in an attempt to gather support to get the fried fromage back on the menu.

“CALLING ALL CURD NERDS. One week without cheese curds feels like a lifetime. The devastating news that Grizzly Peak has removed cheese curds from their menu has brought sadness to many people. It’s in Ann Arbor’s best interest to demand that Grizzly Peak bring back their cheese curds,” the petition says.

Started by someone using the moniker Kim Curdashian, the petition already has over 300 signatures nearing its goal of 500.

Grizzly Peak has embraced the petition, bringing attention to it on social media.

“Calling all Curd Nerds! It appears one of our true lovers of curds has taken matters into their own hands. If you feel as strongly as they do about bringing the curds back, click the link to sign the petition,” the eatery said in a post.

Community members have commented their support of the petition, using hashtags like #BringBackTheCurds and calling for Grizzly Peak to bring back other fan favorites like polenta fries.

The menu isn’t the only thing that has changed. The restaurant recently reopened on Jan. 31 after being closed for remodeling.

Visit it between noon and 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to midnight on Fridays and weekends.

Grizzly Peak Brewing Company is at 120 West Washington St.